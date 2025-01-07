Indo Farm to Bharti Airtel: 7 stock to watch on January 7, 2025

Business
Bajaj Finserv reported a general insurance premium of ₹1,331 crore and a life insurance premium of ₹1,055 crore for December 2024.
Tata Motors produced 1.33 lakh units in Q3, with sales rising to 1.39 lakh units compared to last year’s 1.38 lakh units.
Mahindra & Mahindra's production increased 20% to 53,361 units, while sales rose 14% to 66,676 units YoY.
Info Edge (India) reported standalone billing of ₹668 crore for Q3, up from ₹578 crore in the same period last year.
Titagarh Rail Systems delivered a driverless, Made-in-India train to Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, marking a major achievement.
Coal India signed an MoU with IREL (India) for cooperation in critical minerals development, including rare earth elements.
Bharti Airtel will transfer its 50% stake in Firefly Networks to iBUS Network, ending the joint venture.
