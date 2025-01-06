Business

Why did Stock market crash today? Check 6 reasons HERE

Heavy selling in both Sensex and Nifty

Heavy selling pressure caused a significant drop in both the Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday, the start of the trading week

All sectoral indices in the red

All sectoral indices are trading lower. Nifty PSU Bank Index fell 3.35%, Nifty Metal Index 2.66%, and Auto Index 1.68%. Let's explore the main reasons for the market decline

Reason #1: HMPV Virus

Three cases of HMPV have been reported in India so far, two in Bengaluru and one in Gujarat. News of the rapid spread of the Human Metapneumovirus has unnerved the stock market

Reason #2: Q3 Results Anticipation

Investors are currently awaiting results of third quarter (October-December) and are exercising caution. New investments are expected after major companies announce their results

Reason #3: Global Market Weakness

The weakness in global markets has impacted Indian markets, with Asian stock markets falling by up to 1.4%

Reason #4: Strong US Dollar & Bond Yields

The strengthening US dollar and high bond yields are also putting pressure on Indian stock markets

Reason #5: Crude Oil Price Surge

The surge in crude oil prices is adding pressure to global markets. Crude oil prices are at their highest level since October 2024

Reason #6: Foreign Investors Selling

Foreign investors engaged in heavy selling on Monday, January 6th, which contributed to the market decline. These investors have sold ₹4285 crore worth of shares in January 2025

