Why did Stock market crash today? Check 6 reasons HERE

Business
Heavy selling pressure caused a significant drop in both the Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday, the start of the trading week
All sectoral indices are trading lower. Nifty PSU Bank Index fell 3.35%, Nifty Metal Index 2.66%, and Auto Index 1.68%. Let's explore the main reasons for the market decline
Three cases of HMPV have been reported in India so far, two in Bengaluru and one in Gujarat. News of the rapid spread of the Human Metapneumovirus has unnerved the stock market
Investors are currently awaiting results of third quarter (October-December) and are exercising caution. New investments are expected after major companies announce their results
The weakness in global markets has impacted Indian markets, with Asian stock markets falling by up to 1.4%
The strengthening US dollar and high bond yields are also putting pressure on Indian stock markets
The surge in crude oil prices is adding pressure to global markets. Crude oil prices are at their highest level since October 2024
Foreign investors engaged in heavy selling on Monday, January 6th, which contributed to the market decline. These investors have sold ₹4285 crore worth of shares in January 2025
Godrej to Alembic Pharma: 5 stocks to watch amid HMPV scare
ITI to Easy Trip: Top 10 gaining stocks on January 6, 2025
Canara Bank to ITC: 7 stocks to watch for potential gains in 2025
HDFC Bank Share Price Target: What’s next after Q3 financial update?