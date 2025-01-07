Infosys freezes salary hikes amid 70-hour work week proposal

Business
Infosys, after Narayana Murthy suggested a 70-hour work week, has put salary hikes on hold.
Infosys recently postponed salary hikes, with a decision expected in Q4.
The last salary hike at Infosys was in November 2023, over a year ago.
Global demand uncertainty and reduced IT spending are cited as reasons for the salary hike freeze.
Narayana Murthy wants employees to work 70 hours a week, but Infosys has held back on salary hikes.
Murthy said that India's progress requires hard work from its youth.
Murthy's 70-hour work week suggestion faced opposition, though some supported it.
Infosys reported a 2.2% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹6,506 crore, but below expectations.
