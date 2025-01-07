Business

Infosys freezes salary hikes amid 70-hour work week proposal

Employee salary hikes on hold

Infosys, after Narayana Murthy suggested a 70-hour work week, has put salary hikes on hold.

No salary hikes in Q3

Infosys recently postponed salary hikes, with a decision expected in Q4.

Last salary hike: November 2023

The last salary hike at Infosys was in November 2023, over a year ago.

Reasons for the freeze

Global demand uncertainty and reduced IT spending are cited as reasons for the salary hike freeze.

70-hour work week proposal

Narayana Murthy wants employees to work 70 hours a week, but Infosys has held back on salary hikes.

Hard work is essential

Murthy said that India's progress requires hard work from its youth.

Opposition to Murthy's view

Murthy's 70-hour work week suggestion faced opposition, though some supported it.

₹6,506 crore profit

Infosys reported a 2.2% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹6,506 crore, but below expectations.

Gold price FALLS on January 7: Check 22k, 24k rates here

Why did Stock market crash today? Check 6 reasons HERE

Godrej to Alembic Pharma: 5 stocks to watch amid HMPV scare

ITI to Easy Trip: Top 10 gaining stocks on January 6, 2025