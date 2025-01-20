Wipro Multibagger Stock: Price target, future outlook, buy or sell?

Business
Wipro's stock has been volatile since the release of its quarterly results on Friday, January 17th. On Monday, the stock saw a surge of up to 8.5%.
Wipro's 52-week high is ₹319, reached on December 20, 2024. Various brokerage firms have issued reports following the quarterly results.
CLSA has given Wipro an Accumulate rating with a target of ₹338. Nomura has a Buy rating with a target of ₹340, and Macquarie has an Outperform rating with a target of ₹330.
JP Morgan has a Neutral rating with a target of ₹290 for Wipro. Jefferies upgraded its rating from Underperform to Hold with a target of ₹300.
Goldman Sachs recommends selling Wipro with a target of ₹273. CITI also advises selling with a target of ₹280.
Bernstein has given Wipro an Underperform rating with a target of ₹240, down from ₹230. This is significantly lower than the current price.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
