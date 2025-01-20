Business

Wipro Multibagger Stock: Price target, future outlook, buy or sell?

Wipro Share Price

Wipro's stock has been volatile since the release of its quarterly results on Friday, January 17th. On Monday, the stock saw a surge of up to 8.5%.

Buy or Sell Wipro Share?

Wipro's 52-week high is ₹319, reached on December 20, 2024. Various brokerage firms have issued reports following the quarterly results.

Wipro Share Target Price

CLSA has given Wipro an Accumulate rating with a target of ₹338. Nomura has a Buy rating with a target of ₹340, and Macquarie has an Outperform rating with a target of ₹330.

Neutral Rating on Wipro Share

JP Morgan has a Neutral rating with a target of ₹290 for Wipro. Jefferies upgraded its rating from Underperform to Hold with a target of ₹300.

Advice to Sell Wipro Share

Goldman Sachs recommends selling Wipro with a target of ₹273. CITI also advises selling with a target of ₹280.

Wipro Share Underperform Rating

Bernstein has given Wipro an Underperform rating with a target of ₹240, down from ₹230. This is significantly lower than the current price.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

