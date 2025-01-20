Business

Kotak Bank to Vodafone Idea: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch TODAY

1- Tata Teleservices Share Price

Up - 11.48%

Current Price - ₹79.29

2- Kotak Bank Share Price

Up - 9.13%

Current Price - ₹1919.20

3- Vodafone Idea Share Price

Up - 9.11%

Current Price - ₹9.94

4- Kalyan Jewellers Share Price

Up - 8.41%

Current Price - ₹543.65

5- Tejas Networks Share Price

Up - 7.13%

Current Price - ₹1135.90

6- Wipro Share Price

Up - 6.75%

Current Price - ₹301.00

7- Redington Share Price

Up - 6.22%

Current Price - ₹222.18

8- Bharat Dynamics Share Price

Up - 4.34%

Current Price - ₹1332.40

9- Triveni Turbine Share Price

Up - 4.01%

Current Price - ₹709.80

10- Saregama India Share Price

Up - 3.94%

Current Price - ₹542.80

