Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Business
Both precious metals, gold and silver, saw a price increase last week. Gold became costlier by ₹1221.
Last Saturday, January 11th, the price of 24-carat pure gold was ₹78,018, which has now increased to ₹79,239.
Gold became costlier by ₹12810 in 2024. On January 1st, 2024, gold was at ₹63352, reaching ₹76162 by December 31st.
Gold provided investors with a 20.22% return in 2024, exceeding many bank FDs and mutual funds.
Gold reached its highest level on October 30th, 2024, at ₹79,681 per 10 grams.
Experts predict gold prices could reach ₹85,000 per 10 grams by June 2025, with silver crossing ₹1 lakh per kg.
Silver jumped by ₹552 over the week, from ₹90,268 per kg last Saturday to ₹90,820 currently.
Silver delivered a 17.19% return in 2024, rising from ₹73,395 per kg on January 1st to ₹86,017 by December 31st.
Silver hit its highest level on October 23rd, 2024, reaching ₹99,151 per kg.
