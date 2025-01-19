Business

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Gold Price Increase Over the Past Week

Both precious metals, gold and silver, saw a price increase last week. Gold became costlier by ₹1221.

Gold Price Reaches ₹79,239

Last Saturday, January 11th, the price of 24-carat pure gold was ₹78,018, which has now increased to ₹79,239.

Gold Price Increase in 2024

Gold became costlier by ₹12810 in 2024. On January 1st, 2024, gold was at ₹63352, reaching ₹76162 by December 31st.

Gold Provided 20% Return in 2024

Gold provided investors with a 20.22% return in 2024, exceeding many bank FDs and mutual funds.

Gold's Highest Price Point

Gold reached its highest level on October 30th, 2024, at ₹79,681 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Forecast: ₹85,000 by June 2025

Experts predict gold prices could reach ₹85,000 per 10 grams by June 2025, with silver crossing ₹1 lakh per kg.

Silver Price Increase Over the Week

Silver jumped by ₹552 over the week, from ₹90,268 per kg last Saturday to ₹90,820 currently.

Silver's Annual Return in 2024

Silver delivered a 17.19% return in 2024, rising from ₹73,395 per kg on January 1st to ₹86,017 by December 31st.

Silver's Peak Price in 2024

Silver hit its highest level on October 23rd, 2024, reaching ₹99,151 per kg.

Singapore to Qatar-Top 10 countries with the Highest Per Capita Income

Infosys to Havells India to Axis-6 Stocks to Buy for Potential Gains

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Gold prices on January 18, 2025: Delhi to Prayagraj rates updated