Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week

5 IPOs to debut in the market

The week starting Monday, January 20, is going to be great for IPO investors. This week 5 IPOs are going to knock in the market.

7 IPOs will also be listed this week

Apart from this, 7 IPOs are also going to be listed. So if you also invest through IPO, then get ready to print money.

These 5 IPOs will be open

1- Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO

When - January 22 to 24

Issue Size - 220.50 crore

Price Band - 279 to 294 rupees

Listing - January 29

2- CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO

When - January 20 to 22

Issue Size - 169.37 crore

Price Band - 250 to 263 rupees

Listing - January 27

3- Rexpro Enterprises IPO

When: January 22nd to 24th

Issue Size: 53.65 crore

Price Band: 145 rupees

Listing: January 29th

4- CLN Energy IPO

When: January 23rd to 27th

Issue Size: 72.30 crore

Price Band: 235 to 250 rupees

Listing: January 30th

5- GB Logistics IPO

When: January 24th to 28th

Issue Size: Not yet decided

Price Band: Not yet decided

Listing: January 31st

These 7 IPOs will be listed

January 20

On this day, the IPOs of Laxmi Dental Limited and Barflex Polyfilms will be listed.

January 22

IPOs like Rikhav Securities, Kabra Jewels are to be listed on this day.

January 23-24

On this day, the IPOs of Stallion India and Landmark Immigration will be listed on the stock market. At the same time, the shares of EMA Partners India will be listed on 24th.

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.

