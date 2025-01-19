Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week

Business
The week starting Monday, January 20, is going to be great for IPO investors. This week 5 IPOs are going to knock in the market.
Apart from this, 7 IPOs are also going to be listed. So if you also invest through IPO, then get ready to print money.
1- Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO
When - January 22 to 24
Issue Size - 220.50 crore
Price Band - 279 to 294 rupees
Listing - January 29
When - January 20 to 22
Issue Size - 169.37 crore
Price Band - 250 to 263 rupees
Listing - January 27
When: January 22nd to 24th
Issue Size: 53.65 crore
Price Band: 145 rupees
Listing: January 29th
When: January 23rd to 27th
Issue Size: 72.30 crore
Price Band: 235 to 250 rupees
Listing: January 30th
When: January 24th to 28th
Issue Size: Not yet decided
Price Band: Not yet decided
Listing: January 31st
January 20
On this day, the IPOs of Laxmi Dental Limited and Barflex Polyfilms will be listed.
IPOs like Rikhav Securities, Kabra Jewels are to be listed on this day.
On this day, the IPOs of Stallion India and Landmark Immigration will be listed on the stock market. At the same time, the shares of EMA Partners India will be listed on 24th.
Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.
