Business

Godrej to Alembic Pharma: 5 stocks to watch amid HMPV scare

1. Godrej Agrovet Share Price Target

HMPV virus is impacting the market. Axis Direct recommends buying Godrej Agrovet shares for 15 days with a target of Rs 900 and a stop-loss of Rs 725

2. Alembic Pharma Share Price Target

Amidst market downturn, Axis Direct recommends Alembic Pharma with a 15-day target of Rs 1,170 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,050

3. Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price Target

HDFC Securities recommends buying Vijaya Diagnostic during the market decline, with a 10-day target of Rs 1,210 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,073

4. Aegis Logistics Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Aegis Logistics with a 15-day target of Rs 1,000 and a stop-loss of Rs 840

5. Asian Energy Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends investing in Asian Energy amidst the market decline, with a 15-day target price of Rs 445 and a stop-loss of Rs 397.5

Note

Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

