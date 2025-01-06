Godrej to Alembic Pharma: 5 stocks to watch amid HMPV scare

Business
HMPV virus is impacting the market. Axis Direct recommends buying Godrej Agrovet shares for 15 days with a target of Rs 900 and a stop-loss of Rs 725
Amidst market downturn, Axis Direct recommends Alembic Pharma with a 15-day target of Rs 1,170 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,050
HDFC Securities recommends buying Vijaya Diagnostic during the market decline, with a 10-day target of Rs 1,210 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,073
Axis Direct recommends buying Aegis Logistics with a 15-day target of Rs 1,000 and a stop-loss of Rs 840
Axis Direct recommends investing in Asian Energy amidst the market decline, with a 15-day target price of Rs 445 and a stop-loss of Rs 397.5
Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
