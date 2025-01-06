Business

ITI to Easy Trip: Top 10 gaining stocks on January 6, 2025

1- ITI Ltd Share Price

Increase - 16.50%

Current Price - ₹533.40

2- Aegis Logistics Share Price

Increase - 12.10%

Current Price - ₹907.50

3- Easy Trip Planners Share Price

Increase - 7.09%

Current Price - ₹16.61

4- Devyani International Share

Increase - 6.15%

Current Price - ₹201.77

5- Saregama India Share Price

Increase - 4.94%

Current Price - ₹578.35

6- Sapphire Foods Share Price

Increase - 3.66%

Current Price - ₹361.65

7- Equitas Small Finance Share

Increase - 3.52%

Current Price - ₹68.63

8- TBO Tek Share Price

Increase - 2.59%

Current Price - ₹1834.20

9- Rainbow Childrens Share

Increase - 2.52%

Current Price - ₹1596.95

10- PTC Industries Share Price

Increase - 2.19%

Current Price - ₹14719.80

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

