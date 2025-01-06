Canara Bank to ITC: 7 stocks to watch for potential gains in 2025

Business
Brokerage firm Sharekhan recommends buying ITC shares with a target price of ₹595, approximately 23% higher than the current price.
Heim Securities has given a buy rating to JSW Energy shares with a target of ₹744, about 17% higher than the current price.
Emkay recommends buying Lupin shares for the long term with a target price of ₹2,750, approximately 16% higher than the current price.
Heim Securities' next pick is Canara Bank, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹118, offering a potential return of around 16%.
Sharekhan recommends holding Polycab India shares long-term with a target price of ₹8,300, about 15% higher than the current price.
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in Metro Brands with a target price of ₹1,460, potentially reaching about 15% above the current price.
Sharekhan recommends buying APL Apollo Tubes with a target price of ₹1,850, approximately 14% higher than the current price.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
