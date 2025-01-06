Business

Canara Bank to ITC: 7 stocks to watch for potential gains in 2025

1. ITC Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Sharekhan recommends buying ITC shares with a target price of ₹595, approximately 23% higher than the current price.

2. JSW Energy Share Price Target

Heim Securities has given a buy rating to JSW Energy shares with a target of ₹744, about 17% higher than the current price.

3. Lupin Share Price Target

Emkay recommends buying Lupin shares for the long term with a target price of ₹2,750, approximately 16% higher than the current price.

4. Canara Bank Share Price Target

Heim Securities' next pick is Canara Bank, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹118, offering a potential return of around 16%.

5. Polycab India Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends holding Polycab India shares long-term with a target price of ₹8,300, about 15% higher than the current price.

6. Metro Brands Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends investing in Metro Brands with a target price of ₹1,460, potentially reaching about 15% above the current price.

7. APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends buying APL Apollo Tubes with a target price of ₹1,850, approximately 14% higher than the current price.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

