Who is Advaitesha Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter

Business
Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Advaitesha Birla is no less than Ambani's daughter-in-law in beauty and fashion. Advaitesha looks no less than an nymph in Sabyasachi's red gown.
Advaitesha Birla is a fan of Sabyasachi. Her printed full sleeve dress has light embroidery work which is making the look royal.
Fashionable and gorgeous Advaitesha Birla's loose sheer black top with leaf patterned pencil skirt is making her stunning.
Advaitesha Birla's wardrobe has many patterns of dresses. She looks very beautiful in short to long dresses. The black floral patterned dress is really amazing.
Advaitesha is wearing a double layer diamond bracelet with a bodycon blue cutout dress. Her overall look is giving fashionable diva vibes.
Advaitesha's velvet yellow-black dress can be the best option for a cocktail party. Lightweight earrings will look great with such a dress.
