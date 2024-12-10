Tata stocks to buy before New Year 2025: Latest share market updates

Business
This under-the-radar Tata stock could make waves. Axis Direct gives a target price of ₹94 with a stop-loss of ₹81.5 for 15 days.
Sharekhan recommends buying Tata Power, with targets of ₹465 and ₹478, and a stop-loss of ₹412.
ICICI Direct recommends buying RVNL for the next 2 weeks, with a target of ₹490 and a stop-loss of ₹438.
Axis Direct recommends buying Kirloskar Oil for 15 days, with a target of ₹1,333 and a stop-loss of ₹1,121.
Axis Direct recommends VPRPL with a 15-day target of ₹343 and a stop-loss of ₹319.
Axis Direct recommends buying Devyani International for 15 days, with a target of ₹192 and a stop-loss of ₹168.
Axis Direct recommends Greaves Cotton with a 15-day target of ₹260 and a stop-loss of ₹196.
Axis Direct recommends buying EIH with a 15-day target of ₹415 and a stop-loss of ₹367.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
