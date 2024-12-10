Tata Motors to Biocon: Stocks to watch on December 10, 2024

Business
BP and Japan’s JERA have partnered to create one of the world’s largest offshore wind operators, advancing BP CEO Murray Auchincloss’ strategy to shift focus toward renewables.
Vodafone Idea’s board has approved a Rs 1,980 crore fundraising through a preferential issue, issuing shares to Vodafone Group’s Omega Telecom and Usha Martin Telematics entities.
Mahindra Electric has agreed not to use the “6E” trademark for its electric car model until IndiGo's trademark lawsuit is resolved, rebranding it as “BE 6” for now.
Power Finance Corporation raised Rs 6,252 crore through bond issuance, including Rs 3,200 crore in 15-year bonds at 7.11% and Rs 3,052 crore in 10-year bonds.
Biocon is planning to sell a 2% stake in Syngene International through block deals, with an estimated price of Rs 825 per share, according to sources cited by CNBC-TV18.
Tata Motors will raise prices by up to 3% across its entire passenger vehicle range, including EVs, effective from January 1, 2025, to offset rising input costs and inflation.
Metropolis Healthcare has approved acquiring Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore, gaining full control from its current shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius).
Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian businessman
IRFC to HAL: 15 stocks with target and stop-loss for short-term gains
Paytm to EaseMyTrip: Stocks to watch on December 9, 2024
Reliance Industries to LIC to SBI-India's Top 10 Richest Companies