Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian businessman

Special Meals for Businessmen in Rajasthan

Special attention is being given to the hospitality of the industry billionaires who have arrived at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit. 

Gautam Adani is a Vegetarian

Gautam Adani, originally from Gujarat, is known worldwide. He follows a vegetarian diet.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, is at the Rajasthan Summit. Agarwal is a strict vegetarian, maintaining his diet wherever he travels.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, owner of the Birla Group, and his entire family are vegetarians.

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman

The Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Group is a complete vegetarian.

Airtel Owner Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel, follows a vegetarian diet.

