Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian businessman

Business
Special attention is being given to the hospitality of the industry billionaires who have arrived at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit.
Gautam Adani, originally from Gujarat, is known worldwide. He follows a vegetarian diet.
Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, is at the Rajasthan Summit. Agarwal is a strict vegetarian, maintaining his diet wherever he travels.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, owner of the Birla Group, and his entire family are vegetarians.
The Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Group is a complete vegetarian.
Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel, follows a vegetarian diet.
