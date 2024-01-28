Business

What is digital gold? Know advantages, uses, rates and more

What is Digital Gold?

Digital gold refers to a financial product that enables individuals to buy, sell, and invest in gold through digital platforms or mobile apps.

Accessibility:

Enables small-scale investments, making precious metals accessible to a broader audience.

Affordability:

Eliminates the need for large capital, allowing individuals to invest in smaller denominations.

Convenience:

User-friendly platforms offer easy buying, selling, and monitoring of digital gold investments.

Security:

Investments are often backed by physically stored gold in secure vaults, ensuring a level of safety.

Liquidity:

Quick conversion to cash provides high liquidity, offering flexibility to investors.

Diversification:

Allows for portfolio diversification by including a traditional asset alongside other investments.

