What is digital gold? Know advantages, uses, rates and more

Digital gold refers to a financial product that enables individuals to buy, sell, and invest in gold through digital platforms or mobile apps.
Enables small-scale investments, making precious metals accessible to a broader audience.
Eliminates the need for large capital, allowing individuals to invest in smaller denominations.
User-friendly platforms offer easy buying, selling, and monitoring of digital gold investments.
Investments are often backed by physically stored gold in secure vaults, ensuring a level of safety.
Quick conversion to cash provides high liquidity, offering flexibility to investors.
Allows for portfolio diversification by including a traditional asset alongside other investments.