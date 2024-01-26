India News

Why is IPO considered high risk?

Image credits: Freepik

Market Volatility:

IPOs often debut in a volatile market, making their initial performance unpredictable.

Image credits: Freepik

Limited Historical Data:

Newly listed companies lack extensive financial history, making it challenging to assess their stability.

Image credits: Freepik

Hype and Overvaluation:

Due to high demand and media attention, IPOs can be overhyped, leading to potential overvaluation.

Image credits: Freepik

Lock-up Period Expiry:

Insiders may sell their shares after the lock-up period expires, affecting stock prices.

Image credits: Freepik

Underwriting Banks' Influence:

The underwriting process may not accurately reflect the company's actual value.

Image credits: Freepik

Inexperienced Management:

Some IPOs involve companies with inexperienced management teams.

Image credits: Pexels

Lack of Dividend History:

Investors may miss out on regular dividends as new companies often reinvest earnings for growth.

Image credits: Freepik
