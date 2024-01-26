Business

Budget 2024: 7 key terms ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcements

Image credits: Pexels

1. Tax deduction:

This involves deducting a specified amount from taxable income to reduce the overall tax liability.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Rebate:

Represents a reduction in total income tax to stimulate economic activity and ease the tax burden on individuals.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Surcharge on tax:

A surcharge of 10 percent is applied to the tax payable, increasing the total tax liability to 33 percent.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Cess on tax:

The current cess rate is 4 percent, applicable uniformly across income slabs, including surcharge.

Image credits: Pexels

5. New Tax Regime:

The highest tax rate of 30 percent applies to incomes exceeding Rs 15 lakh, accompanied by a reduction in available tax deductions.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Old Tax Regime:

Maintains a maximum tax rate of 30 percent for incomes surpassing Rs 10 lakh, retaining all deductions eliminated in the new regime.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs):

VDA includes cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and dogecoin, subject to a 1 percent TDS on sale and purchase and a 30 percent tax on capital gains.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One