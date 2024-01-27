Business
In February, similar to January, banks will observe several holidays, necessitating careful planning to complete essential tasks.
On February 4th, banks will be closed nationwide as it falls on a Sunday.
The second Saturday of the month, February 10th, marks another bank holiday across the country.
On February 11th, being a Sunday, banks will remain closed throughout the nation.
February 14th will witness bank closures in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata in observance of Basant Panchami.
February 15th will be a bank holiday in Imphal due to Lui-Ngai-Ni celebrations.
As February 18th is a Sunday, banks will be closed nationwide.
On February 19th, banks in Mumbai will be closed in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.
State Day will result in bank closures in Aizawl and Itanagar on February 20th.
February 24th, the second Saturday of the month, will lead to nationwide bank closures.
February 25th being a Sunday, banks will again remain closed across the country.
Closing out the month, on February 26th, Itanagar banks will observe a holiday in celebration of Nyokum.