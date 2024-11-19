Business

What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account

Triple Interest on Savings/Current Accounts

To triple your interest on savings/current accounts, visit your bank and activate a specific service

Earn FD Interest with 'Auto Sweep'

Activate the 'Auto Sweep' facility to earn fixed deposit interest rates on your savings/current accounts

Many Unaware of Auto Sweep Service

Most banks offer Auto Sweep, but many are unaware, leaving large sums idle in savings accounts

Higher Interest with Auto Sweep Enabled

Enabling Auto Sweep on your savings account earns you higher interest

Set a Limit for Auto Sweep

Set a limit, and excess funds automatically convert to FDs with Auto Sweep

Auto Sweep Activates Above the Limit

Auto Sweep activates when your savings/current account balance exceeds the set limit

Excess Funds Automatically Converted to FD

Example: With a ₹10,000 limit, depositing ₹50,000 converts ₹40,000 to an FD

Earn Higher Interest on Additional Funds

Earn FD interest on the excess amount, while the limit amount earns savings interest

FD Interest Triples Savings Interest

With savings interest at 2.5-3% and FD rates at 6.5-8%, Auto Sweep can triple your returns

Withdraw FD Funds Anytime

Unlike regular FDs, withdraw Auto Sweep FD funds anytime without penalty

