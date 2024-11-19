What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account

Business
To triple your interest on savings/current accounts, visit your bank and activate a specific service
Activate the 'Auto Sweep' facility to earn fixed deposit interest rates on your savings/current accounts
Most banks offer Auto Sweep, but many are unaware, leaving large sums idle in savings accounts
Enabling Auto Sweep on your savings account earns you higher interest
Set a limit, and excess funds automatically convert to FDs with Auto Sweep
Auto Sweep activates when your savings/current account balance exceeds the set limit
Example: With a ₹10,000 limit, depositing ₹50,000 converts ₹40,000 to an FD
Earn FD interest on the excess amount, while the limit amount earns savings interest
With savings interest at 2.5-3% and FD rates at 6.5-8%, Auto Sweep can triple your returns
Unlike regular FDs, withdraw Auto Sweep FD funds anytime without penalty