IndiGO to SBI: Stocks to watch on November 19

Business
Here are few stocks you should target for today from IndiGo, SBI and others
The technical outlook for SBI appears positive, with target price of ₹850, a stop-loss suggested at ₹795. On Monday, SBI shares closed at ₹814.15, gaining 1.23% to end the day
Dabur India shares present a buying opportunity with a target price of ₹540 and a stop-loss at ₹495. On Monday, the shares ended higher at ₹509.25, showing positive momentum
IndiGo shares are recommended with a target of ₹4,300 and a stop-loss at ₹3,900 for risk management. On Monday, the stock rose by 2.10% to close at ₹3,973 on the NSE
On Monday, the company announced a 17% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹375.6 crore for the July-September quarter, driven by an increase in overall income
Titan shares for 15-day period, with a buy range of ₹3144-3175, a target price of ₹3,295, and a stop-loss at ₹3,135. The stock closed at ₹3,170.65 on November 18