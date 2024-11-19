Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

Business
Stocks offer high growth opportunities, historically outperforming other investments like bonds or savings accounts.
Stocks help protect against inflation. Their growth often exceeds inflation rates, preserving your purchasing power.
When you buy stocks, you own part of the company. Many companies pay dividends, providing a steady income stream.
Stocks are highly liquid. You can buy or sell quickly, offering flexibility with your money.
Stocks are a crucial part of retirement planning, with the potential for long-term growth in accounts like 401(k)s or SIPs.
With the rise of online trading platforms, investing in stocks has become more accessible. You can start with small amounts and build your portfolio over time.
The Indian stock market is regulated by the SEBI which oversees stock exchanges, and their development, and protects investors' rights through a regulatory framework.