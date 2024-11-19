Business

Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

High Returns Potential

Stocks offer high growth opportunities, historically outperforming other investments like bonds or savings accounts.
 

Beat Inflation

Stocks help protect against inflation. Their growth often exceeds inflation rates, preserving your purchasing power.
 

Ownership and Dividends

When you buy stocks, you own part of the company. Many companies pay dividends, providing a steady income stream.
 

Liquidity

Stocks are highly liquid. You can buy or sell quickly, offering flexibility with your money.
 

Retirement Planning

Stocks are a crucial part of retirement planning, with the potential for long-term growth in accounts like 401(k)s or SIPs.
 

Accessible and Flexible

With the rise of online trading platforms, investing in stocks has become more accessible. You can start with small amounts and build your portfolio over time.
 

Protected by SEBI

The Indian stock market is regulated by the SEBI which oversees stock exchanges, and their development, and protects investors' rights through a regulatory framework.
 

