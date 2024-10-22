Business

Union Bank to Ola Electric: Stocks to watch on October 22, 2024

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai shares will debut on stock exchanges after a Rs 27,870-crore IPO, which was subscribed 2.37 times, led by institutional investors.

 

Ola Electric

Ola Electric addressed a show-cause notice from the CCPA, stating it resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received.

 

Shriram Finance

The Reserve Bank of India approved Shriram Finance's stake sale in Shriram Housing to Warburg Pincus affiliate Mango Crest.

 

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield has launched operations in Bangladesh, opening a showroom in Dhaka and introducing models like the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

 

Bajaj Housing Finance

NII grew by 12.99% to Rs 713 crore, while operational revenue rose 26% to Rs 2,410 crore, with net profit increasing by 21% to Rs 546 crore.

 

Union Bank

Consolidated NII fell by 0.9% to Rs 9,047 crore, but net profit surged 34% to Rs 4,720 crore, and gross NPA improved.

 

HFCL

Consolidated revenue decreased by 1.62% to Rs 1,094 crore, but EBITDA rose 19.54% to Rs 159 crore, with net profit growing by 4.28%.

 

Mahindra Logistics

Revenue increased by 11.42% to Rs 1,521 crore, while EBITDA grew by 22.22% to Rs 66 crore, narrowing the net loss to Rs 11 crore.

 

City Union Bank

The bank's net profit rose 1.42% to Rs 285 crore, with NII up 8% to Rs 582 crore and improving NPA figures.

