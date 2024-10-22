Union Bank to Ola Electric: Stocks to watch on October 22, 2024

Business
Hyundai shares will debut on stock exchanges after a Rs 27,870-crore IPO, which was subscribed 2.37 times, led by institutional investors.
Ola Electric addressed a show-cause notice from the CCPA, stating it resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received.
The Reserve Bank of India approved Shriram Finance's stake sale in Shriram Housing to Warburg Pincus affiliate Mango Crest.
Royal Enfield has launched operations in Bangladesh, opening a showroom in Dhaka and introducing models like the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
NII grew by 12.99% to Rs 713 crore, while operational revenue rose 26% to Rs 2,410 crore, with net profit increasing by 21% to Rs 546 crore.
Consolidated NII fell by 0.9% to Rs 9,047 crore, but net profit surged 34% to Rs 4,720 crore, and gross NPA improved.
Consolidated revenue decreased by 1.62% to Rs 1,094 crore, but EBITDA rose 19.54% to Rs 159 crore, with net profit growing by 4.28%.
Revenue increased by 11.42% to Rs 1,521 crore, while EBITDA grew by 22.22% to Rs 66 crore, narrowing the net loss to Rs 11 crore.
The bank's net profit rose 1.42% to Rs 285 crore, with NII up 8% to Rs 582 crore and improving NPA figures.