Karwa Chauth 2024: Gold, silver prices surge before festive season

Business
Gold and silver prices have seen a significant increase in the week right before Karwa Chauth. According to IBJA, gold prices have risen by ₹1787 in a week
24-carat pure gold, which was at ₹75,623 per 10 grams on October 12, has now reached ₹77,410
22-carat gold reached ₹70,908 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold reached ₹58,058 per 10 grams
The price of gold was ₹63,352 on January 1, 2024, which has now reached ₹77,410. This means gold has become more expensive by ₹14,058 in 10 months
Experts believe that gold may touch the ₹80,000 level by the end of the year. This is attributed to the festive season and the increased demand for gold during the wedding season
Silver was priced at ₹89,963 per kg on October 12, which has now increased to ₹92,283. This means its price has increased by ₹2320 in a week
On January 1, the price of silver was ₹73,395, which has now reached ₹92,283. This means silver has become more expensive by ₹18,800 in the last 10 months
Experts believe due to festive season and the start of the wedding season, the demand for silver will remain, which may push its price to ₹1,00,000 per kg by the end of the year