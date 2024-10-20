Business

Karwa Chauth 2024: Gold, silver prices surge before festive season

Gold Prices Increase ₹1700 Before Karwa Chauth

Gold and silver prices have seen a significant increase in the week right before Karwa Chauth. According to IBJA, gold prices have risen by ₹1787 in a week

Gold Reaches ₹77,410 per 10 Grams

24-carat pure gold, which was at ₹75,623 per 10 grams on October 12, has now reached ₹77,410

22-Carat Gold at ₹70,908

22-carat gold reached ₹70,908 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold reached ₹58,058 per 10 grams

Gold Price Up ₹14,000 in 10 Months

The price of gold was ₹63,352 on January 1, 2024, which has now reached ₹77,410. This means gold has become more expensive by ₹14,058 in 10 months

Gold May Reach ₹80,000 by Year-End

Experts believe that gold may touch the ₹80,000 level by the end of the year. This is attributed to the festive season and the increased demand for gold during the wedding season

Silver Price Up ₹2300 in a Week

Silver was priced at ₹89,963 per kg on October 12, which has now increased to ₹92,283. This means its price has increased by ₹2320 in a week

Silver Price Up ₹18,800 in 10 Months

On January 1, the price of silver was ₹73,395, which has now reached ₹92,283. This means silver has become more expensive by ₹18,800 in the last 10 months

Silver May Reach ₹1 Lakh by Year-End

Experts believe due to festive season and the start of the wedding season, the demand for silver will remain, which may push its price to ₹1,00,000 per kg by the end of the year

Find Next One