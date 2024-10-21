Business

Lulu Group to offer 25 percent stake in upcoming IPO; CHECK details

Lulu Group, owned by M.A. Yusuff Ali and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is set to sell to sell a 25% stake in its Abu Dhabi initial public offering (IPO).

IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) will take place from October 28 to November 5, during which 2,582,226,338 shares will be made available. 

Trading date

The company is expected to be listed on the Abu Dhabi stock market, with trading anticipated to commence on November 14. 

Share price

The exact share price will be announced shortly before the sale begins.

Investment

Of the shares offered, 89% will be allocated to qualified institutional investors, while the remaining 1% will go to Lulu employees.

Hypermarkets

The group operates a total of 164 Lulu Hypermarkets in the Gulf and India.

