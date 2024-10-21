HDFC Bank to Tata Consumer: Stocks to watch on October 21, 2024

Business
Tech Mahindra's net profit more than doubled to ₹1,250 crore in Q2 FY2024-25, boosted by asset sales and strong growth in European markets.
HDFC Bank reported a net profit of ₹16,821 crore for Q2 FY2024-25, marking a 5.3% increase. Net interest income rose 10% to ₹30,110 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit after tax grew by 5% to ₹3,344 crore in Q2 FY2024-25. Net interest income increased by 11% to ₹7,020 crore.
Mastek saw impressive growth with a 13.3% rise in revenue and a 104.79% jump in profit for Q2 FY2024-25, showing strong performance year-on-year.
L&T Finance reported 13.62% revenue growth and a 16.88% increase in profit for Q2 FY2024-25, demonstrating consistent performance in changing market conditions.
Jio Financial Services achieved a 9.47% revenue increase and a 3.13% profit rise in Q2 FY2024-25, with remarkable quarter-on-quarter growth in both areas.
Tata Consumer reported a 12.87% rise in revenue and a 7.74% increase in profit for Q2 FY2024-25, though quarterly results showed some declines.