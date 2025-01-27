UltraTech Cement to SBI-7 stocks to buy for short long term

Business
Axis Direct recommends UltraTech Cement for positional traders with a 15-day target price of ₹12,375 and a stop-loss at ₹10,630.
Axis Direct also recommends Jindal Drilling with a 15-day target of ₹860 and a stop-loss at ₹745. The current share price is ₹790.
Asset Sharekhan recommends Bank of India with a target price of ₹130. On Monday, the share closed at ₹103.82, up 5.54%.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has chosen State Bank of India for the long term with a buy rating and a target of ₹1,050, approximately 41% higher than the current price of ₹747.50.
Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life, giving it a buy rating and a target of ₹800. The stock's 52-week high is ₹816.
Sharekhan advises holding Protean eGov with a target price of ₹2,510. On Monday, the share closed at ₹1,558.15, down 7.65%.
Elara Capital has given a buy rating to Samhi Hotels with a target of ₹308, which is about 65% higher than the current price of ₹181.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
