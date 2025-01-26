Business

Malpani Pipes to Denta Water: IPOs to watch THIS week

A promising week for IPOs

Starting January 27th, the new week looks promising for IPO earnings.

2 new IPOs and 6 listings this week

This week features 2 new IPO openings and 6 listings, including one mainboard and five SME segment issues.

Upcoming IPO: Dr. Agarwal Health Care

Open Date: January 29th - 31st

Price Band: ₹382 - ₹402

Issue Size: ₹3,027.26 crore

Listing Date: February 5th

Upcoming IPO: Malpani Pipes And Fittings

Open Date: January 29th - 31st

Price Band: ₹85 - ₹90

Issue Size: ₹25.92 crore

Listing Date: February 5th

IPO Listing: CapitalNumbers Infotech

January 27th: CapitalNumbers Infotech (SME segment) lists.

IPO Listings on January 29th

Denta Water and Infra Solutions (mainboard) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) list.

IPO Listing: CLN Energy

January 30th: CLN Energy IPO lists.

IPO Listings on January 31st

H.M. Electro Mech and GB Logistics Commerce (SME segment) list.

