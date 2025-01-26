Malpani Pipes to Denta Water: IPOs to watch THIS week

Business
Starting January 27th, the new week looks promising for IPO earnings.
This week features 2 new IPO openings and 6 listings, including one mainboard and five SME segment issues.
Open Date: January 29th - 31st
Price Band: ₹382 - ₹402
Issue Size: ₹3,027.26 crore
Listing Date: February 5th
Price Band: ₹85 - ₹90
Issue Size: ₹25.92 crore
January 27th: CapitalNumbers Infotech (SME segment) lists.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions (mainboard) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) list.
January 30th: CLN Energy IPO lists.
H.M. Electro Mech and GB Logistics Commerce (SME segment) list.
