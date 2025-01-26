Business

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends

Gold Price Increase This Week

Precious metals gold and silver prices saw a surge last week. Gold has become costlier by about ₹1100 in a week.

Gold Price Crosses ₹80,000 Mark

The price of 24-carat pure gold, which was ₹79,239 last Saturday, has now increased to ₹80,348.

Gold Delivered 20% Returns in 2024

Last year, gold gave a return of 20.22%. On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63,352 per 10 grams, which reached ₹76,162 per 10 grams on December 31.

Gold's All-Time High Last Year

Gold made an all-time high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30 last year. However, the price has crossed this in 2025.

Gold May Reach ₹85,000 Level

According to experts, gold may reach the level of ₹85,000 in the coming five months, i.e., by June 2025.

Silver Price Increase This Week

Last Saturday, the price of silver was ₹90,820 per kg, which has now reached ₹91,211 per kg. That is, its price has increased by ₹391 in a week.

Silver Gave 17% Return Last Year

During the last one year, silver has given a return of 17%. On January 1, 2024, silver was ₹73,395, which reached ₹86,017 per kg by December 31.

Silver's Highest Level in 2024

Talking about the highest level of silver, it reached ₹99,151 per kg on October 23, 2024.

