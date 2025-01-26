Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends

Business
Precious metals gold and silver prices saw a surge last week. Gold has become costlier by about ₹1100 in a week.
The price of 24-carat pure gold, which was ₹79,239 last Saturday, has now increased to ₹80,348.
Last year, gold gave a return of 20.22%. On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63,352 per 10 grams, which reached ₹76,162 per 10 grams on December 31.
Gold made an all-time high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30 last year. However, the price has crossed this in 2025.
According to experts, gold may reach the level of ₹85,000 in the coming five months, i.e., by June 2025.
Last Saturday, the price of silver was ₹90,820 per kg, which has now reached ₹91,211 per kg. That is, its price has increased by ₹391 in a week.
During the last one year, silver has given a return of 17%. On January 1, 2024, silver was ₹73,395, which reached ₹86,017 per kg by December 31.
Talking about the highest level of silver, it reached ₹99,151 per kg on October 23, 2024.
ICICI Prudential to HDFC Bank: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential
Gold price FALLS on January 24: Check 24k rates for TODAY
Patanjali to Greaves Cotton: 6 stocks which may decline on January 24
Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns