Business

Ramgopal Polytex to Tarmat Ltd: Top gaining stocks to watch TODAY

1- Ramgopal Polytex Share Price

Increase - 15.49%

Current Price - ₹6.19

2- Superior Finlease Share Price

Increase - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹1.98

3- RPG Life Sciences Share Price

Increase - 9.93%

Current Price - ₹2286.20

4- Bombay Super Hybrid Share

Increase - 9.68%

Current Price - ₹115.98

5- Roopa Industries Share Price

Increase - 9.65%

Current Price - ₹78.90

6- Tarmat Ltd Share Price

Increase - 9.49%

Current Price - ₹69.18

7- Classic Filaments Share Price

Increase - 8.23%

Current Price - ₹32.98

8- Rishi Techtex Share Price

Increase - 7.70%

Current Price - ₹61.50

9- Nakoda Group Share Price

Increase - 6.45%

Current Price - ₹40.58

10- Sainik Finance Share Price

Increase - 5.81%

Current Price - ₹43.65

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Gold Price DROPS on January 27: Check 24k gold rate for TODAY

Malpani Pipes to Denta Water: IPOs to watch THIS week

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends

ICICI Prudential to HDFC Bank: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential