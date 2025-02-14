Ultratech cement to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on February 14

Business
UltraTech Cement has commenced additional 0.6 MTPA slag-based grinding capacity at its Karur unit in Tamil Nadu. The stock closed at 11,506 on Thursday
Hindalco's profit in December quarter increased by 74.6% to ₹1,463 crore, compared to ₹838 crore in same quarter year ago. The company's income increased by 17.2% to ₹23,776 crore
Mahindra Lifespaces will raise ₹1,500 crore through rights equity. The company informed exchange that this decision was taken in board meeting on February. The stock closed at ₹356
The company reported on the exchange that total income increased from ₹3,182 crore to ₹3,332 crore in the December quarter. EBITDA increased from ₹393 crore to ₹448 crore
Bank of Baroda announced on Thursday that the bank's board has approved raising ₹8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement. The stock closed at ₹210.78 on February 13th
After market close on Thursday, company informed that December quarter profit increased by 5.8% to ₹453.4 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) also increased by 13.7% to ₹1,160.9 crore
The company said that profit fell to ₹38.3 crore in December quarter, compared to ₹84.9 crore in same quarter last year. The company's income increased by 9.6% to ₹1,998.4 crore
