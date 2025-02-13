Business

Bharti Airtel to Ashok Leyland: 7 long term share price targets

1. KPR Mill Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating to KPR Mill shares with a one-year target price of ₹1,018. The stock is currently trading around ₹882

2. HDFC Life Insurance Share Price Target

Sharekhan's second pick is HDFC Life Insurance, with a target price of ₹870. Currently at ₹637, it offers a potential return of around 38%

3. Bharti Airtel Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel, giving it a buy rating and a target price of ₹1,870, approximately 12% higher than the current price of ₹1,721.75

4. Federal Bank Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends Federal Bank with a long-term target of ₹240, about 30% higher than the current price of ₹183

5. Ashok Leyland Share Price Target

Sharekhan advises buying Ashok Leyland with a long-term target price of ₹285, compared to its current trading price of ₹219

6. Sansera Engineering Share Price Target

Nomura gives Sansera Engineering a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,668, roughly 38% higher than the current price of ₹1,204

7. REC Share Price Target

ICICI Securities is bullish on REC, setting a long-term target price of ₹600, nearly 50% higher than the current price of ₹415

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions

GSS Infotech to POCL: Top 10 stocks to watch on February 13

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 13: Gold prices surge again; Check

UAE Gold Rate on February 13: 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices RISE; Check

Share Market UPDATE: Britannia share price target, analysis; Check