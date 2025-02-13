Bharti Airtel to Ashok Leyland: 7 long term share price targets

Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating to KPR Mill shares with a one-year target price of ₹1,018. The stock is currently trading around ₹882
Sharekhan's second pick is HDFC Life Insurance, with a target price of ₹870. Currently at ₹637, it offers a potential return of around 38%
Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel, giving it a buy rating and a target price of ₹1,870, approximately 12% higher than the current price of ₹1,721.75
Sharekhan recommends Federal Bank with a long-term target of ₹240, about 30% higher than the current price of ₹183
Sharekhan advises buying Ashok Leyland with a long-term target price of ₹285, compared to its current trading price of ₹219
Nomura gives Sansera Engineering a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,668, roughly 38% higher than the current price of ₹1,204
ICICI Securities is bullish on REC, setting a long-term target price of ₹600, nearly 50% higher than the current price of ₹415
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
