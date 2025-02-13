Business

GSS Infotech to POCL: Top 10 stocks to watch on February 13

1- GSS Infotech Share Price

Gain - 18% Current Price - ₹58.41

2- POCL Enterprises Share Price

Gain - 15.62% Current Price - ₹171.35

3- Jeevan Scientific Share Price

Gain - 15.24% Current Price - ₹46.27

4- United Credit Share Price

Gain - 13.80% Current Price - ₹35.37

5- Sanghvi Movers Share Price

Gain - 12.82% Current Price - ₹278.20

6- Solitaire Mach Share Price

Gain - 12.73% Current Price - ₹138.95

7- Nitin Castings Share Price

Gain - 12.10% Current Price - ₹584.90

8- Jai Balaji Industries Share Price

Gain - 12.55% Current Price - ₹156.10

9- Modern Insulat Share Price

Gain - 11.56% Current Price - ₹117.25

10- Classic Filaments Share Price

Gain - 11.55% Current Price - ₹31.87

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock.

