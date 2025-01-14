SBI, HAL to Vishal Mega Mart: Top 6 stocks for long-term investment

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India, recommending it for long-term investment with a target price of ₹1,050, representing a potential 44% upside.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan also favors Hindustan Aeronautics for the long term, setting a target price of ₹5,485, approximately 45% higher than the current price.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan sees significant potential in Polycab India, assigning a target price of ₹8,300, about 33% above the current market price.
Zydus Wellness is another pick by Mirae Asset Sharekhan for long-term portfolios, with a target price of ₹3,000, a 60% increase from the current price.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Protean eGov, giving it a target price of ₹2,510, which is approximately 52% higher than its current trading price.
Elara Capital has issued a buy rating for Vishal Mega Mart, setting a target price of ₹140. The stock is currently trading around ₹106.
