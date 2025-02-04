ONGC to Aarti Industries: 8 stocks you should buy for high returns

Business
Sharekhan recommends Aarti Industries with target prices of ₹485 and ₹500, and a stop-loss at ₹425
Sharekhan recommends UPL with target prices of ₹675 and ₹725, and a stop-loss at ₹580
Sharekhan recommends SRF with target prices of ₹3,200 and ₹3,300, and a stop-loss at ₹2,700
Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries with target prices of ₹3,900 and ₹4,100, and a stop-loss at ₹3,320
Bernstein recommends Paytm with a target price of ₹1,100. The stock closed at ₹779.50 on February 4th
Elara Securities recommends Gland Pharma with a target price of ₹1,841. The stock closed at ₹1,480 on February 4th
CLSA recommends ONGC with a target price of ₹360. The stock closed at ₹254.20 on February 4th
Motilal Oswal recommends holding Vinati Organics with a target price of ₹2,600. The stock closed at ₹1,744 on February 4th
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
NLC India to Jindal Capital: Top 10 gaining stocks TODAY, February 4
UAE Gold Rate on February 4: Check new rates of 18k, 22k and 24k gold
Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai: Salaries of world's top 10 CEOs revealed!
Gold Price DROPS before Valentine's day: Check 24k Gold Rates Feb 4