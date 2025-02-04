Business

ONGC to Aarti Industries: 8 stocks you should buy for high returns

1. Aarti Industries Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends Aarti Industries with target prices of ₹485 and ₹500, and a stop-loss at ₹425

2. UPL Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends UPL with target prices of ₹675 and ₹725, and a stop-loss at ₹580

3. SRF Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends SRF with target prices of ₹3,200 and ₹3,300, and a stop-loss at ₹2,700

4. PI Industries Share Price Target

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries with target prices of ₹3,900 and ₹4,100, and a stop-loss at ₹3,320

5. Paytm Share Price Target

Bernstein recommends Paytm with a target price of ₹1,100. The stock closed at ₹779.50 on February 4th

6. Gland Pharma Share Price Target

Elara Securities recommends Gland Pharma with a target price of ₹1,841. The stock closed at ₹1,480 on February 4th

7. ONGC Share Price Target

CLSA recommends ONGC with a target price of ₹360. The stock closed at ₹254.20 on February 4th

8. Vinati Organics Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends holding Vinati Organics with a target price of ₹2,600. The stock closed at ₹1,744 on February 4th

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions

