Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 4: Check new rates of 18k, 22k and 24k gold

Image credits: Freepik

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 316 (Rs 7,489)

8 gm- AED 2,528 (Rs 59,911)

10 gm- AED 3,160 (Rs 74,889)

100 gm- AED 31,600 (Rs 7,48,888)
 

Image credits: Getty

24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gm- AED 341.25 (Rs 8,087)

8 gm- AED 2,730 (Rs 64,698)

10 gm- AED 3,412.50 (Rs 80,873)

100 gm- AED 34,125 (Rs 8,08,728)
 

Image credits: Getty

18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gm- AED 258.50 (Rs 6,112)

8 gm- AED 2,068 (Rs 48,896)

10 gm- AED 2,585 (Rs 61,120)

100 gm- AED 25,850 (Rs 6,11,197)
 

Image credits: Getty

Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai: Salaries of world's top 10 CEOs revealed!

Gold Price DROPS before Valentine's day: Check 24k Gold Rates Feb 4

SBI Life to Premier Energies: 8 Stocks to Watch Today, February 4th

Aman Gupta: From 5 Startup Failures to Rs 700 crore net worth