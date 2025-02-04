UAE Gold Rate on February 4: Check new rates of 18k, 22k and 24k gold

Business
1 gm- AED 316 (Rs 7,489)
8 gm- AED 2,528 (Rs 59,911)
10 gm- AED 3,160 (Rs 74,889)
100 gm- AED 31,600 (Rs 7,48,888)
1 gm- AED 341.25 (Rs 8,087)
8 gm- AED 2,730 (Rs 64,698)
10 gm- AED 3,412.50 (Rs 80,873)
100 gm- AED 34,125 (Rs 8,08,728)
1 gm- AED 258.50 (Rs 6,112)
8 gm- AED 2,068 (Rs 48,896)
10 gm- AED 2,585 (Rs 61,120)
100 gm- AED 25,850 (Rs 6,11,197)
