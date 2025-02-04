Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai: Salaries of world's top 10 CEOs revealed!

Business
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's salary is approximately $23.5 billion.
CEO of Apple, Cook's salary is approximately $770.5 million.
CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, Pichai's salary is approximately $280 million.
CEO of NVIDIA, Huang's salary is approximately $561 million.
Co-CEO of Netflix, Hastings' salary is approximately $453.5 million.
CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Schleifer's salary is approximately $452.9 million.
CEO of Salesforce, Benioff's salary is approximately $439.4 million.
CEO of Microsoft, Nadella's salary is approximately $309.4 million.
CEO of Activision Blizzard, Kotick's salary is approximately $296.7 million.
CEO of Broadcom, Tan's salary is approximately $288 million.
