Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai: Salaries of world's top 10 CEOs revealed!

1. Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's salary is approximately $23.5 billion.

2. Tim Cook

CEO of Apple, Cook's salary is approximately $770.5 million.

3. Sundar Pichai

CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, Pichai's salary is approximately $280 million.

4. Jensen Huang

CEO of NVIDIA, Huang's salary is approximately $561 million.

5. Reed Hastings

Co-CEO of Netflix, Hastings' salary is approximately $453.5 million.

6. Leonard Schleifer

CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Schleifer's salary is approximately $452.9 million.

7. Marc Benioff

CEO of Salesforce, Benioff's salary is approximately $439.4 million.

8. Satya Nadella

CEO of Microsoft, Nadella's salary is approximately $309.4 million.

9. Bobby Kotick

CEO of Activision Blizzard, Kotick's salary is approximately $296.7 million.

10. Hock E. Tan

CEO of Broadcom, Tan's salary is approximately $288 million.

