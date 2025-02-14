Business

UAE gold rate on February 14: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold rises by AED 18

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 328.25 (Rs 7,766)

8 gm- AED 2,626 (Rs 62,125)

10 gm- AED 3,282.50 (Rs 77,657)

100 gm- AED 32,825 (Rs 7,76,567)
 

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 353 (Rs 8,351)

8 gm- AED 2,824 (Rs 66,810)

10 gm- AED 3,530 (Rs 83,512)

100 gm- AED 35,300 (Rs 8,35,120)
 

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 268.60 (Rs 6,354)

8 gm- AED 2,148.80 (Rs 50,836)

10 gm- AED 2,686 (Rs 63,545)

100 gm- AED 26,860 (Rs 6,35,449)
 

