UAE Gold Rate on February 11: Rate of 22k, 24k,18k gold rises; Check

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm-AED 327 (Rs 7,735)

8 gm- AED 2,616 (Rs 61,883)

10 gm- AED 3,270 (Rs 77,353)

100 gm-AED 32,700 (Rs 7,73,532)
 

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 351.25 (Rs 8,309)

8 gm- AED 2,810 (Rs 66,472)

10 gm- AED 3,512.50 (Rs 83,090)

100 gm- AED 35,125 (Rs 8,30,896)
 

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 267.50 (Rs 6,328)

8 gm- AED 2,140 (Rs 50,623)

10 gm- AED 2,675 (Rs 63,278)

100 gm- AED 26,750 (Rs 6,32,782)
 

