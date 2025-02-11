Business

Gowra Leasing to Ceeta: Top 10 stocks to watch on February 11

1- Gowra Leasing Share Price

Increase - 20%

Current Price - ₹71.29

2- Vama Industries Share Price

Increase - 16.70%

Current Price - ₹11.11

3- Sikko Industries Share Price

Increase - 11.99%

Current Price - ₹111.00

4- Zodiac Energy Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹452.80

5- Zenith Exports Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹284.60

6- Southern Infosys Share Price

Increase - 9.97%

Current Price - ₹30.55

7- Ceeta Industries Share Price

Increase - 9.42%

Current Price - ₹48.99

8- BNR Udyog Share Price

Increase - 9.38%

Current Price - ₹61.98

9- Continental Petroleum Share Price

Increase - 8.68%

Current Price - ₹133.85

10- Bella Casa Fashion Share Price

Increase - 7.59%

Current Price - ₹473.75

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Gold price INCREASES on Promise Day: Check 24k rates for February 11

Nykaa to RVNL: Top 11 gaining stocks to watch on February 11

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 10: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold prices

UAE Gold Rate on Feb 10: Check 22k, 18k, 24k gold prices