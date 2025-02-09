Business

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9

Gold prices continue to rise

Gold prices are currently on fire. If you're planning to gift gold earrings, check the latest rates first.

Gold price increase over the past week

Gold has become ₹2613 more expensive within a week. According to IBJA, 24-carat gold was ₹82,086 per 10 grams on January 31st, now it's ₹84,699.

Gold price increase since January 1st

Gold was ₹76,583 per 10 grams on January 1st, now it's ₹84,699. An increase of ₹8116.

Gold returns over 20% in 2024

Gold was ₹63,352 per 10 grams on January 1st, 2024, reaching ₹76,162 by December 31st, 2024, a return of 20.22%.

Gold may reach ₹90,000

The gold price rally is expected to continue in 2025. Experts predict it could reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams.

Reasons for the gold price surge

Geopolitical tensions have risen due to the tariff war following Trump's presidency. China's increased gold investment contributes to the price hike.

Increased investor interest in Gold ETFs

Global stock market volatility is driving investors towards Gold ETFs, increasing demand and price.

Silver price increase over the past week

Silver has increased by ₹1858 in a week. It was ₹93,533 per kg on January 31st, now at ₹95,391.

Silver returns 17% in one year

Silver returned 17% in the past year, rising from ₹73,395 per kg on January 1st, 2024, to ₹86,017 by December 31st, 2024.

