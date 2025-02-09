Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9

Business
Gold prices are currently on fire. If you're planning to gift gold earrings, check the latest rates first.
Gold has become ₹2613 more expensive within a week. According to IBJA, 24-carat gold was ₹82,086 per 10 grams on January 31st, now it's ₹84,699.
Gold was ₹76,583 per 10 grams on January 1st, now it's ₹84,699. An increase of ₹8116.
Gold was ₹63,352 per 10 grams on January 1st, 2024, reaching ₹76,162 by December 31st, 2024, a return of 20.22%.
The gold price rally is expected to continue in 2025. Experts predict it could reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams.
Geopolitical tensions have risen due to the tariff war following Trump's presidency. China's increased gold investment contributes to the price hike.
Global stock market volatility is driving investors towards Gold ETFs, increasing demand and price.
Silver has increased by ₹1858 in a week. It was ₹93,533 per kg on January 31st, now at ₹95,391.
Silver returned 17% in the past year, rising from ₹73,395 per kg on January 1st, 2024, to ₹86,017 by December 31st, 2024.
