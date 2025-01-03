Business

DMart Share Price Soars: What's next for investors and future growth?

Avenue Supermarts Limited shares surge

Avenue Supermarts Limited shares have seen a tremendous surge. Avenue Supermarts' retail stores operate under the name DMart. On Friday, this stock saw a sharp rise of 15%.

Dmart Share Price Update

On Friday, Avenue Supermarts, or DMart, shares opened at ₹3,840.00 compared to Thursday's closing price of ₹3,611.10. The share price then crossed ₹4,160.

Why Dmart Share Price Increased

Experts attribute the surge to DMart's better-than-expected update, reporting a standalone income of ₹15,565.23 crore for the October-December quarter..

Dmart Share Price Return Analysis

DMart's share has gained 15% in a week, but dropped 18% in 3 months, returned 4% in a year, and -13% in 3 years.

Expert Opinion on Dmart Shares

A Morgan Stanley report shows DMart's Q3 standalone income is 1% higher than expected, driven by a 12% increase in the number of stores.

Dmart Share Price Target

CLSA has set a target price of ₹5,360 for DMart shares, citing the company’s potential to sustain strong performance moving forward.

Why Dmart is Expected to Grow Further

CLSA reported in December 2024 that DMart is growing rapidly because of its focus on private label brands, which could improve the company's earnings.

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

