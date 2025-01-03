D-Mart to ONGC: 10 top gaining stocks on January 3

Business
Stock surge - 12.06%
Current Price - ₹4044.90
Stock surge - 11.64%
Current Price - ₹425.40
Stock surge - 6.63%
Current Price - ₹510.40
Stock surge - 6.17%
Current Price - ₹1423.50
Stock surge - 5.44%
Current Price - ₹783.50
Stock surge - 5.09%
Current Price - ₹13980.00
Stock surge - 5.07%
Current Price - ₹487.00
Stock surge - 5.04%
Current Price - ₹55.41
Stock surge - 4.59%
Current Price - ₹357.20
Stock surge - 4.58%
Current Price - ₹257.38
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing
DMart Share Price Soars: What's next for investors and future growth?
Maruti Suzuki to Bajaj Auto-Top 10 Stocks for Future Investment
Gold price RISES on January 3: Check 24k rates for 10 Indian cities
Colgate to Hindalco: 5 Top stocks to buy on January 3, 2025