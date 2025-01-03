Business

D-Mart to ONGC: 10 top gaining stocks on January 3

1- Avenue Supermarts Share Price

Stock surge - 12.06%

Current Price - ₹4044.90

2- ITI Ltd Stock Price

Stock surge - 11.64%

Current Price - ₹425.40

3- Saregama India Stock Price

Stock surge - 6.63%

Current Price - ₹510.40

4- Lloyds Metals Stock Price

Stock surge - 6.17%

Current Price - ₹1423.50

5- Shyam Metalics Stock Price

Stock surge - 5.44%

Current Price - ₹783.50

6- PTC Industries Stock Price

Stock surge - 5.09%

Current Price - ₹13980.00

7- Oil India Stock Price

Stock surge - 5.07%

Current Price - ₹487.00

8- Bank of Maharashtra Stock

Stock surge - 5.04%

Current Price - ₹55.41

9- Sapphire Foods Stock Price

Stock surge - 4.59%

Current Price - ₹357.20

10- ONGC Stock Price

Stock surge - 4.58%

Current Price - ₹257.38

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing

