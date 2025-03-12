Stock to watch on March 13: 8 shares poised for big gains

Business
NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green, announced the start of Phase 2 of the 50 MW Shahjapur Solar Project in MP.
BEL announced a ₹2,463 crore order from the Defence Ministry to supply Ashwini radars to the IAF.
CARE Ratings upgraded Waaree Renewable's bank facilities; shares rose 1.43% to ₹814.30 on Wednesday.
Govt has earned ₹13,000 crore from BSNL and MTNL asset monetization, with MTNL contributing ₹2,134 crore and BSNL ₹2,387 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam will hold a board meeting on March 20 to consider an interim dividend; shares closed at ₹265.40 on Wednesday.
The company secured an Odisha government order for PVC Ayushman cards; shares fell 1.63% to ₹151 on Wednesday.
Premier Explosives announced a ₹21.45 crore order from an international firm, to be completed in 5 months; shares closed at ₹322.70 on Wednesday.
