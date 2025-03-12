Business
Corporate tracker reported Samsung led South Korea’s top firms in average outside director salary in 2024.
According to CEO Score, Samsung Electronics paid an average of 183.3 million won, or US$126,000, to each outside director in 2024.
Samsung Electronics paid the highest salaries to outside directors among 247 surveyed firms from South Korea's top 500 by market cap.
Yonhap reports Samsung Electronics' figure is down 9.8% from last year, with salary calculated per director annually.
SK Telecom ranked second, paying an average of 156.8 million won, followed by SK Hynix (153.7M), SK Corp (152M), and SK Square (146M).
Last year, 29 companies paid outside directors over 100M won annually, with 26 from Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, and LG affiliates.
Samsung Group led in external director pay with 13 affiliates among South Korea's top four firms, followed by SK (9), Hyundai Motor (2), and LG (2).
