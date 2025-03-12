Business

Not Google or Facebook - THIS company pays the best salaries

Which company pays highest salaries?

Corporate tracker reported Samsung led South Korea’s top firms in average outside director salary in 2024.

Samsung No. 1 in paying salary

According to CEO Score, Samsung Electronics paid an average of 183.3 million won, or US$126,000, to each outside director in 2024.

Samsung ahead in top companies

Samsung Electronics paid the highest salaries to outside directors among 247 surveyed firms from South Korea's top 500 by market cap.

How salary was determined

Yonhap reports Samsung Electronics' figure is down 9.8% from last year, with salary calculated per director annually.

2nd highest salary paying company

SK Telecom ranked second, paying an average of 156.8 million won, followed by SK Hynix (153.7M), SK Corp (152M), and SK Square (146M).

Which are the top four companies

Last year, 29 companies paid outside directors over 100M won annually, with 26 from Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, and LG affiliates.

How many associates do they have

Samsung Group led in external director pay with 13 affiliates among South Korea's top four firms, followed by SK (9), Hyundai Motor (2), and LG (2).

THIS company pays the highest salary among Global companies

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 12: Prices soar for 22k, 24k, 18k gold

Airtel stock price forecast post Starlink Deal: Price target and more

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4