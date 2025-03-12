Airtel stock price forecast post Starlink Deal: Price target and more

Business
Telecom sector companies Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Both companies will expand their internet services through Starlink.
Reliance Jio is the number one in the country in terms of subscriber base. It has 476 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel is second with 289 million subscribers.
On Wednesday, March 12, Airtel's stock is trading at ₹1,649.50 by 1:30 PM. However, it initially reached ₹1,717 on intraday with a surge.
Brokerage firm Citi has given a buy rating on Bharti Airtel. The target for this stock is set at ₹1,920. The brokerage said the deal will greatly benefit the company.
The brokerage says that this deal will enable Bharti Airtel to deliver telecom services to areas where it currently does not. This will create B2B connectivity.
Brokerage firm JP Morgan has given an overweight rating on Bharti Airtel's stock. Its target is ₹1,960. The brokerage says pricing will be the most important factor.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
