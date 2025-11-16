English

Gold online: 7 places to buy gold bars in India

business Nov 16 2025
Author: Richa Barua
Tata CLiQ

A trusted e-commerce platform offering gold bars and coins from reputed brands like Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers.

Paytm Mall

Offers a range of gold bars and coins with secure delivery and competitive pricing.

MMTC-PAMP

One of India’s most trusted bullion companies, offering a wide selection of gold bars with high purity.

CaratLane

An online jewelry store backed by Tanishq, providing certified gold bars and coins.

Amazon India

Features a variety of gold bars from reputed sellers and brands, with the convenience of quick delivery.

Google India

Offers gold bars from different sellers, with buyer protection policies for secure transactions.

Kalyan Jewellers

An established jewellery brand with an online store offering certified gold bars and coins.

