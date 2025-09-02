English

Henley Passport Index 2025

The latest rankings are here! This global index measures passport power by the number of destinations accessible without a prior visa.

business Sep 02 2025
Author: Ajay Joseph Image Credits:FREEPIK
Who Tops the List?

Singapore holds the No.1 spot again in 2025.

Visa-free access: 193 destinations

Strong diplomatic ties + global hub status = unbeatable mobility.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 2 – Asia’s Strongest

Japan & South Korea share 2nd place.

Visa-free: 190 destinations

High trust, stability & global reputation keep them near the top.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 3 – Europe Leads

7 European countries share 3rd place:

Finland, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Spain

Visa-free: 189 destinations

EU Schengen perks + strong global ties.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 4 – More Europe

Sweden, Austria, Portugal, Belgium, Norway, Luxembourg, Netherlands

Visa-free: 188 destinations

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 5 – Neutral & Respected

Switzerland, New Zealand, Greece

Visa-free: 187 destinations

Trusted globally for neutrality, diplomacy & tourism.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 6 – The UK

Despite Brexit, the United Kingdom remains strong.

Visa-free: 186 destinations

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 7 – Diverse Group

Poland, Australia, Malta, Czechia, Hungary

Visa-free: 185 destinations

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 8 – Rising Stars

Canada, UAE, Estonia

Visa-free: 184 destinations

UAE shows fastest rise in the last decade.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 9 – Eastern Europe

Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia, Latvia

Visa-free: 183 destinations

Image credits: FREEPIK
Rank 10 – The US & Others

United States, Iceland, Lithuania

Visa-free: 182 destinations

Surprisingly, the US is outside the top 5.

Image credits: freepik
India’s Position

India ranks 76th in 2025.

Visa-free access: 58 destinations

Slowly improving, but major restrictions remain for Europe, North America, and East Asia.

Image credits: freepik

