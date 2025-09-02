The latest rankings are here! This global index measures passport power by the number of destinations accessible without a prior visa.
Singapore holds the No.1 spot again in 2025.
Visa-free access: 193 destinations
Strong diplomatic ties + global hub status = unbeatable mobility.
Japan & South Korea share 2nd place.
Visa-free: 190 destinations
High trust, stability & global reputation keep them near the top.
7 European countries share 3rd place:
Finland, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Spain
Visa-free: 189 destinations
EU Schengen perks + strong global ties.
Sweden, Austria, Portugal, Belgium, Norway, Luxembourg, Netherlands
Visa-free: 188 destinations
Switzerland, New Zealand, Greece
Visa-free: 187 destinations
Trusted globally for neutrality, diplomacy & tourism.
Despite Brexit, the United Kingdom remains strong.
Visa-free: 186 destinations
Poland, Australia, Malta, Czechia, Hungary
Visa-free: 185 destinations
Canada, UAE, Estonia
Visa-free: 184 destinations
UAE shows fastest rise in the last decade.
Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia, Latvia
Visa-free: 183 destinations
United States, Iceland, Lithuania
Visa-free: 182 destinations
Surprisingly, the US is outside the top 5.
India ranks 76th in 2025.
Visa-free access: 58 destinations
Slowly improving, but major restrictions remain for Europe, North America, and East Asia.
