Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world. His net worth is ₹43.10 lakh crore. He has taken many companies like Tesla and Starlink to new heights.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's wealth is ₹30.30 lakh crore. He remains in second place after Musk.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest person in the world. His net worth is ₹22.18 lakh crore.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains in the top 5 of the richest list. His total net worth is ₹20.69 lakh crore. He is the fourth richest person in the world.
Google co-founder Larry Page's wealth is continuously increasing. His wealth is ₹18.76 lakh crore. He is the fifth richest in the world.
Google's other co-founder, Sergey Brin, is also among the world's top billionaires. His net worth is ₹17.41 lakh crore.
LVMH group owner Bernard Arnault earns crores from many luxury brands. His net worth is ₹16.14 lakh crore. He is the 7th richest in the world.
Jensen Huang, the biggest face of the AI revolution, has taken NVIDIA to new heights. His wealth has reached ₹14.11 lakh crore.
Microsoft's Steve Ballmer is the ninth richest person in the world. His net worth is ₹13.83 lakh crore.
Michael Dell is a giant in the world of technology. Dell Technologies' expansion and cloud business have brought his net worth to ₹13.15 lakh crore. He is at 10th place.
Mukesh is Asia's No. 1 and the world's 17th richest person. Reliance's Jio, Retail, and Green Energy units are continuously increasing his profits. His wealth is ₹9.48 lakh crore.
Gautam Adani, once among the world's top 3 billionaires, now has a net worth of ₹6.22 lakh crore. He is the second richest person in Asia and the 27th in the world.
The information provided here is according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.
