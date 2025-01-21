TCS to Vedanta: 7 stock to watch today, January 21

Business
7 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday Morning
The company provided information in an exchange filing. The share price is currently at ₹4080
Fitch Ratings upgraded UK-based Vedanta Resources Limited's (VRL) long-term foreign currency IDR from B- to B+ with a stable outlook
Vodafone-Idea issued a clarification on media reports, suggesting potential relief for telecom companies. The government is considering waiving ₹1 lakh crore in AGR dues
The company announced in an exchange filing that Neeraj Parikh joined Reliance Infrastructure 21 years ago in June 2004
Dixon's profit increased to ₹216.2 crore in the December quarter, up 122.8% from ₹97 crore a year ago. The company's revenue also increased to ₹10,553.7 crore
The company's profit increased by 71.7% to ₹618.4 crore in December quarter, compared to ₹360.2 crore in same quarter a year ago. The company's revenue increased to ₹1,411 crore
The bank's profit increased by 26.3% to ₹531.5 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to ₹421 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased by 17.8% to ₹1,508.6 crore
