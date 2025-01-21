Business

TCS to Vedanta: 7 stock to watch today, January 21

1. TCS Stock

The company provided information in an exchange filing. The share price is currently at ₹4080

2. Vedanta Stock

Fitch Ratings upgraded UK-based Vedanta Resources Limited's (VRL) long-term foreign currency IDR from B- to B+ with a stable outlook

3. Vodafone Idea Stock

Vodafone-Idea issued a clarification on media reports, suggesting potential relief for telecom companies. The government is considering waiving ₹1 lakh crore in AGR dues

4. Reliance Power Stock

The company announced in an exchange filing that Neeraj Parikh joined Reliance Infrastructure 21 years ago in June 2004

5. Dixon Tech Stock

Dixon's profit increased to ₹216.2 crore in the December quarter, up 122.8% from ₹97 crore a year ago. The company's revenue also increased to ₹10,553.7 crore

6. Oberoi Realty Stock

The company's profit increased by 71.7% to ₹618.4 crore in December quarter, compared to ₹360.2 crore in same quarter a year ago. The company's revenue increased to ₹1,411 crore

7. J&K Bank Stock

The bank's profit increased by 26.3% to ₹531.5 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to ₹421 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased by 17.8% to ₹1,508.6 crore

Note:

Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

