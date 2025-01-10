Business

TCS to Tech Mahindra: Top 10 gaining stocks on January 10

1- TCS Share Price

Up - 6.14%

Current Price - ₹4287

2- Ramkrishna Forg Share Price

Up - 6.27%

Current Price - ₹960.40

3- Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price

Up - 5.61%

Current Price - ₹4167.30

4- LTIMindtree Share Price

Up - 5.16%

Current Price - ₹6142.90

5- Tech Mahindra Share Price

Up - 4.08%

Current Price - ₹1709.90

6- IRCTC Share Price

Up - 3.69%

Current Price - ₹792.90

7- Wipro Share Price

Up - 3.54%

Current Price - ₹302.65

8- TBO Tek Share Price

Up - 3.03%

Current Price - ₹1793.95

9- Sundaram Finance Share Price

Up - 2.64%

Current Price - ₹4600.95

10- Amber Enterprises Share Price

Up - 2.33%

Current Price - ₹7884.90

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to many risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock.

